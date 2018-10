Blasch Precision Ceramics has promoted Joy Milne to director of finance. Milne previously worked as a controller at Blasch. Her added responsibilities include managing all financial tasks at the company and human resources support. Milne has more than 20 years of experience in the field. She is based at the Menands, New York, office.

For more information, visit www. blaschceramics.com or call (518) 436-1263.