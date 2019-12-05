Joseph Hooley elected to ExxonMobil Board of Directors

Exxon Mobil Corporation said today that Joseph L. Hooley has been elected to its board of directors, effective Jan. 1, 2020. Hooley currently serves as the non-executive board chairman of State Street Corporation and was its chief executive officer from 2010 to 2018.

With the election of Hooley, the ExxonMobil board stands at 11 directors, 10 of whom are non-employee directors.

Hooley’s previous experience leading a large global financial services organization, along with operational and risk management expertise, will bring valuable skills to the ExxonMobil board. State Street is one of the world’s leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading.

Hooley became CEO of State Street in March 2010 and served in the role for eight years. He became board chairman in 2011 and serves as the non-executive chairman until his expected retirement as a director at year-end. He previously served as State Street’s president and chief operating officer. Prior to that, Hooley held several senior management positions at the company.

He is a director on the board of Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston and serves as a board director for Liberty Mutual Insurance. He received a bachelor’s degree from Boston College.