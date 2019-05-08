Jordan elected to MSA board of directors

GREGORY JORDAN - Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Administrative Officer, PNC Financial Services Inc., Board Member, MSA

MSA's board of directors recently elected Gregory Jordan, executive vice president, general counsel and chief administrative officer of PNC Financial Services Group Inc., to the board.

Jordan was elected as part of MSA's board succession plan for director retirement. Before joining PNC, Jordan served as global managing partner of Reed Smith LLP and chairman of its senior management team and executive committee. During his tenure there, Reed Smith grew to become one of the world's largest legal services firms.

