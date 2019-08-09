Jonsson to take the reins at Covestro in 2020

Covestro's current president, Dr. Haakan Jonsson, will take over as chairman of the board of directors, effective Jan. 1, 2020. In this role, he will succeed Jerry MacCleary, who announced plans to retire at the end of 2019.

Jonsson joined Covestro in 1992 as a scientist, working at the company's North American headquarters in Pittsburgh. His strong technical background and passion for innovation paved the way for a diverse career, spanning both commercial and production operations.

