Joe Ruddell has been promoted to retail sales manager at Dawes Rigging & Crane Rental, a member of The ALL Family of Companies. Ruddell is celebrating his 20th year with Dawes, previously serving as rental sales manager for Southeastern Wisconsin.

Ruddell will oversee all retail representatives throughout the Dawes organization while continuing to work with the rental sales team in Southeast Wisconsin.

For more information, visit www. allcrane.com or call (800) 232-4100.