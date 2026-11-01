Jerry Stumbo joins Par Pacific as refining executive

Jerry Stumbo has joined Par Pacific Holdings as executive vice president of refining and logistics, succeeding Richard Creamer, who will retire in April 2027.

Stumbo brings nearly 30 years of refining experience, most recently serving as vice president and general manager of Valero Energy’s Port Arthur refinery, one of North America’s largest refining facilities. In his new role, he will focus on strengthening operational safety, reliability, efficiency and performance across Par Pacific’s refining and logistics operations.