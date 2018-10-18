San Jacinto College graduate Jean Hoelewyn recently made history as Silver Eagle Distributors' first female diesel technician.

Hoelewyn graduated with honors in 2016 with her diesel technology certification. Even while attending San Jacinto, Hoelewyn was already working in the industry, but a call from Silver Eagle Distributors, the nation's largest distributor of Anheuser- Busch products, would change her life.

As a T3 diesel technician, Hoelewyn services heavy-duty vehicles like 18-wheelers daily, performing inspections and looking for anything that could be a potential issue.

For more information, visit www. sanjac.edu or call (281) 998-6150.