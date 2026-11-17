Jay R. Pryor has joined Formentera Partners as operating partner, bringing 40 years of global experience across upstream and downstream energy operations.

Expand Jay R. Pryor, Formentera Partners

Previously vice president of business development at Chevron, Pryor led efforts to identify and develop large-scale energy opportunities. In his new role, he will lead international business development, focusing on expanding Formentera’s presence in unconventional shale basins and advancing strategic partnerships, including the firm’s natural gas development efforts in Australia’s Beetaloo Basin.