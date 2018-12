Jason Neiser has joined Global Mechanical Turnaround Services (GMTS) as its vice president (VP) of business development. He will be responsible for coordinating and enhancing the company’s sales and marketing efforts nationwide and focusing on key growth initiatives within target markets. Neiser comes to GMTS with over 20 years of sales, marketing and management experience, 14 of which were in the oil and gas industry.

For more information, visit www. gmts-global.com or call (281) 636-0535.