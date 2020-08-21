Jōb Industrial Services appoints new engineering and sales & marketing VP

Jōb Industrial Services (Jōb), an engineering, procurement and construction company serving the oil and gas, power, materials and chemical industries, has promoted Steve Hermansen to vice president-engineering and Lisa Tyree to vice president sales and marketing.

Hermansen has more than 25 years of experience as an electrical engineer and executive, having managed large engineering teams in a variety of heavy industrial applications including mining, material handling, oil and gas, manufacturing and petrochemical projects. In his new role as vice president-engineering, Hermansen will be a key part of the Jōb executive team and will be responsible for coordination of work across all engineering disciplines.

Steve Hermansen

Tyree has more than 15 years of experience as a successful sales manager, building and sustaining strong client relationships in the upstream and downstream oil and gas industries. Tyree has managed large sales teams and high-profile accounts and been a key player in driving revenue growth and building performance-driven teams in a variety of capacities. In her new role as vice president-sales and marketing, Tyree will be a key part of the Jōb executive team, where she will be responsible for leading company growth.Jason Job, Jōb’s CEO, said, “Steve is a highly motivated team player and a natural-born leader with a strong technical background as an engineer. His excellent people skills and his commitment to client needs means he develops solid partnerships with clients and engineering teams. Lisa is an experienced, results-driven professional, who knows how to dramatically improve the bottom line. Her proven track record as a top-performing salesperson alongside her skills as an inspiring mentor, makes her a great fit for the Jōb team. We feel very confident selling our services, knowing that Steve and Lisa represent us.” Hermansen commented, “During my 25 years in the steel, mining and refining industries I have acquired invaluable insight into electrical and control engineering; mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic and process engineering; and what goes into making a successful manager and team player. I hope to bring my experiences and expertise into my new role at Jōb, as we continue to drive positive impacts for our clients’ refining and petrochemical needs.”

Lisa Tyree

Tyree commented, “I am excited to work for a company like Jōb that prides itself on its integrity. Jōb is a company that builds success through productive work teams with clear goals and objectives and a positive working atmosphere. I look forward to being a part of its continued growth.”

Hermansen will be based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and holds a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Utah. Tyree will be based in Houston and holds a degree in biology/biological sciences and Spanish from the University of Denver.