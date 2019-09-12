ITI's Bartlett earns Crane Hot Line honorable mention

JOHN "RED" BARTLETT, Industrial Training International

Crane Hot Line has named Industrial Training International's (ITI's) John "Red" Bartlett among the "top trainers" of 2019. Bartlett earned an honorable mention, or second place, in the professional category.

Bartlett brings nearly 40 years of experience to every class he teaches, including certifications from the National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators, New York State, Massachusetts, OSHA, and other organizations for crane operation and inspection, lift planning, rigging and hoisting activities.

For more information, visit www.iti. com or call (800) 727-6355.