IRONCLAD Powered by Mersino has promoted Ryan Hess to vice president of sales operations.

Expand IRONCLAD promotes Hess to VP of sales operations

Hess brings 16 years of experience in the equipment rental industry. He began his career in Pittsburgh in 2011 as a local salesperson before advancing into national sales training and eventually becoming senior national account manager in 2022. Over the past three years, he has more than doubled his book of business.

Throughout his career, Hess has earned multiple Top Producer and Best Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth honors and was named SAM of the Year in 2025. He also holds a patent for a locking roll-off box he developed in 2016.

Before entering the equipment rental industry, Hess served as a U.S. Army Combat Engineer, deploying to Iraq from 2003 to 2005 and earning Soldier of the Quarter honors with the 1st Cavalry Division.