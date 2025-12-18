Ironclad names Fenton Moran Chief Human Resources Officer

Fenton Moran named Chief Human Resources Officer with Ironclad Environmental Solutions, bringing two decades of experience guiding companies through growth and change with a business-focused approach grounded in people, clarity, and execution.

At Ironclad, he is focused on empowering employees, reinforcing culture, and aligning people systems to drive accelerated growth.

“HR should help people succeed and help the business run better,” Fenton says. “When those align, results follow. My focus is on creating clarity, building strong teams, and adding real value for employees and customers.”