ILTA board elects Clifford R. “Kip” Middendorf as Chairman

CLIFFORD R. “KIP” MIDDENDORF, Chairman, ILTA

The board of directors of the International Liquid Terminals Association today elected Clifford R. “Kip” Middendorf for a one-year term as the chairman of the board, effective through October 2020. Middendorf is vice president and managing director of Wolf Lakes Terminals.

“During a period of transition and enormous opportunities for the liquid terminal industry, Kip is well qualified to lead ILTA in promoting terminals as indispensable infrastructure needed to power the world economy,” said ILTA President Kathryn Clay. “Kip is well suited as ILTA’s leader in communicating to policymakers how liquid terminals improve the daily lives of Americans by storing and handling essential products – ranging from fuels to chemicals to vegetable oils.

Under Middendorf’s leadership, ILTA will continue its work:

Supporting its member companies in continuing to ensure safe, secure, efficient, and environmentally responsible operations at liquid terminals

Educating policymakers and other stakeholders about the important contributions that liquid terminals make to the economy

Advocating for public policies that support commerce along and through our nation’s ports and waterways

“I am honored and excited by the opportunity to lead ILTA,” Middendorf said. “The organization has been left to me in excellent hands by Jim Dugan, the chief operating officer of TransMontaigne Partners. I want to personally thank Jim for his hard work and stewardship of the organization. I think we are at an important time in the industry, and I believe we must ensure that policymakers and regulators support the steady growth of our industry, so that the U.S. continues to realize the economic benefits of the trade of liquid products both within the United States and globally.”

At Wolf Lake Terminals, Middendorf directs operations at the company’s four terminals in Indiana and Wisconsin. He has worked at the company for 24 years, climbing to roles with increasing responsibility.

Middendorf holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. He currently lives outside of Valparaiso, Indiana with his wife, Kim, and two children McKenna (17) and Maksim (10).