Mike Hill has been named director of West Coast operations for Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT). Hill will oversee these operations, maintaining customer relationships, making sure customers' demands are met, and directing and allocating resources. He comes to SWAT with 25 years of industry experience and will be based out of the company's Signal Hill, California, office.

For more information, visit www.swatservice.com or call (225) 644-1200.