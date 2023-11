Hardy Kemp, formerly with Flint Hills for 15 years, has started a new position with HF Sinclair as the senior director of Turnarounds and Specialty Services & Constructability.

Hardy Kemp HF Sinclair Hardy Kemp HF Sinclair

Kemp previously served Flint Hills as the director of Capital Projects, Construction and Turnarounds. Additionally, Kemp has been heavily involved with AFPM for many years.

For more information, visit hfsinclair.com.