Hastings announces key hires from downstream and industrial sectors

Hastings Equity Partners, a private equity firm focused on investing in lower, middle-market energy and industrial services businesses, announced today the hiring of two industry experts, Walter Pinto and Daniel Donaldson.

Walter Pinto is a highly accomplished and deeply experienced industry executive, who has spent his entire career in the downstream industry. Pinto recently retired as senior director of global projects, engineering, turnarounds, maintenance and reliability at LyondellBasell after 25 years with the company. LyondellBasell is one of the world's largest polymer, petrochemical and fuel companies with more than $40 billion in annual revenue, plants in 24 countries and products sold in more than 100 countries. Pinto has joined Hastings as a senior advisor.

Walter Pinto

"Walter Pinto is a perfect fit for Hastings," said Ted Patton, managing director of Hastings. "We are fortunate to have someone with his knowledge, experience and relationships join our firm." In his role as senior advisor, Pinto will provide strategic and diligence advice on companies Hastings chooses to partner with across the downstream and industrial sectors. With the addition of Pinto, Hastings will gain a unique competitive advantage to source and develop investments in growing, high-quality and differentiated product and service companies, generating excellent returns for Hastings investors.

Daniel Donaldson is a distinguished executive with more than 25 years of experience in the industrial services sector. Donaldson spent most of his career serving in several senior management positions at Brock Enterprises, most recently as senior vice president of operations. Donaldson will serve on the executive team of Refractory Construction Services, LLC (RCS). RCS is a leading provider of refractory services to refineries, petrochemical plants, LNG facilities and export terminals across the Gulf Coast.

Danny Donaldson

"Hastings strives to recruit the best talent that the industrial service industry has to offer. Adding an executive like Danny to RCS will accelerate the growth of RCS and position it as a leader in the refractory space," said Patton. Donaldson will work with Chris Lanclos, president and founder of RCS, to expand RCS' reach within the industry.

"The industrial services sector is a key area of focus for Hastings," said Patton. "We are building a strong portfolio of investments in Fund IV, and adding Walter and Danny to our team further solidifies Hastings as the premier private equity firm investing in lower, middle-market energy and industrial services companies. It is an exciting time to be part of Hastings, and we look forward to working closely with Walter and Danny."