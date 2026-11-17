Mustang Sampling has appointed Bill Haddad to a strategic commercial and technical sales role supporting the company’s expanding Mid-Atlantic region.

Expand Bill Haddad, Mustang Sampling

Haddad brings more than two decades of experience in sales, marketing and product management of engineered solutions across the O&G, renewable energy, petrochemical, utility and manufacturing sectors, including roles with Panametrics, AMETEK and Honeywell-Elster. In his new role, Haddad will support customer engagement, technical presentations, product demonstrations and training while serving as a subject matter expert in process analytical and measurement technologies.