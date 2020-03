Veronica Gwyn, The Blast Bag Co.

Veronica Gwyn has returned to The Blast Bag Co. as a sales representative serving the Gulf Coast area. She will also act as an account manager to existing clients while seeking and establishing new business relationships. Gwyn has more than 30 years of experience in the petrochemical and refining sectors.

For more information, visit www.the blastbag.com or call (281) 476-9361.