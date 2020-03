Gulf Coast Boiler has made a series of recent hires to expand its team. The company has hired Brian McNeese as a civil construction manager, Bryan Mendez as a warehouse attendant, Paul Daron for business development, Horacio Baez as a mechanic and Sangeetha Sankaran as a controller. All will be based in Houston except Baez, who will be based in San Antonio.

For more information, visit www.gulf coastboiler.com or call (713) 271-6877.