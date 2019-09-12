Gulf Coast Boiler expands engineering team

Jonathon Cutrer, Gulf Coast Boiler

Tom Quake has been named Gulf Coast Boiler's industrial engineering manager for its Gulf Coast office. He will be responsible for system and efficiency solutions in steam and hot oil applications. Quake is a high-energy, driven, problem-solving engineer with over 29 years of industry experience.

Gulf Coast Boiler has also hired Jonathon Cutrer as its industrial project engineer. He will be responsible for assisting with the continued development of Gulf Coast Boiler's industrial division. Cutrer comes to Gulf Coast Boiler with approximately 20 years of industry experience.

For more information, visit www.gulfcoastboiler.com or call (713) 271-6877.