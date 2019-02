Addie Guillory has joined the Tower Force team. Guillory will be a senior project manager in

charge of the industrial services division of Tower Force. Guillory has over 30 years of experience in structural, civil and piping, with projects under his belt that include managing over 1,000 craftsmen.

For more information, visit www.towerforce.com or call (281) 506-7152.