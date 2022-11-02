Gordon Judd joins Nationwide Boiler as business developer

Nationwide Boiler has selected Gordon Judd as its new business development executive.

Judd’s focus will be Nationwide’s approach to sustainability and the emerging changes necessary to support the decarbonization initiative. He will support the sales activities of Nationwide Boiler’s fleet of rental, new and used package boilers, air pollution control equipment, feedwater equipment, controls and related systems — to increase sales and develop and maintain long- term relationships with existing and prospective clients.

For more information, visit nationwideboiler.com.