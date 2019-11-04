Gill awarded for outstanding service

DE'ANN GILL, Co. Director of Recruiting, PCL Industrial Construction Co.

PCL Industrial Construction Co. Director of Recruiting De'Ann Gill recently received the Above and Beyond Award and Women of Workforce Award for her outstanding contributions to the field of human resources in the industrial construction sector.

Gill holds the SHRM-SCP designation and is SPHR certified. She serves on numerous committees at PCL, PetrochemWorks, the Human Resources Construction Council, and the Construction and Maintenance Education Foundation, among others.

For more information, visit www.pcl.com/houston.