GCB Industries has made a series of recent hires to expand its team.

The company has hired David Wright as vice president of sales; Gary Methvin as industrial sales manager; Eric Froeschner as senior business development representative; Jorge Medina, Michael Vasquez and Travis Riojas as boilermaker mechanics; and Larry Toland as a technician.

