GCA's board honors Crowder and Fry, swears in Enochs

Billy Enochs, Gulf Coast Authority Ron Crowder, Gulf Coast Authority Robert Fry, Gulf Coast Authority

At a Gulf Coast Authority (GCA) board meeting, two resolutions were made and approved to honor the service of Ron Crowder and Robert Fry. Crowder has represented Galveston County since 1999, serving as president of the Gulf Coast Industrial Development Authority. Fry has represented Harris County since 2018. He has served as chairman of the budget committee, audit committee and legislative committee.

Billy Enochs was also recently sworn into GCA's board of directors. Enochs has extensive experience in the private and public sectors, serving in many unique roles and capacities.

For more information, visit www.gcatx.org or call (281) 488-4115.