GCA hires process controls engineer

Gulf Coast Authority (GCA) has hired Stephen McLemore as its process controls engineer. He will be responsible for providing operations, maintenance and project team support; implementing new process control technology and equipment; evaluating and resolving problems with existing process control systems; ensuring control systems are properly deployed to best meet operations and maintenance requirements; and aiding in managing the power distribution system. McLemore has 14-plus years of experience with instrumentation and data acquisitions.

For more information, visit www. gcatx.org or call (281) 488-4115.