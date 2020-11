The board of directors of Gulf Coast Authority (GCA) has appointed Elizabeth Fazio Hale to succeed Lori Traweek as general manager and CEO, effective Nov. 16.

Elizabeth Fazio Hale, Gulf Coast Authority

Fazio Hale joined GCA last year as assistant general manager, bringing an extensive background in legal, legislative and financial matters related to water and wastewater management.

For more information, visit www.gcatx.org or call (281) 488-4115.