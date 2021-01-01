Garza joins CIRCON Environmental as HR generalist

LA PORTE, Texas -- CIRCON Environmental has added Belinda Garza as HR generalist to support the company's expanding staff. Garza has more than two decades of experience in the HR field, most recently holding the title of HR manager. In addition to carrying out daily HR duties, she will also participate in the development and implementation of HR processes and procedures to ensure staff's well-being is being met in both the present and future.

For more information, visit www.circonenviro.com or call (281) 474-4210.