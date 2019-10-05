Gann joins Slack & Co. as director of project management

Richard Gann has joined Slack & Co. Contracting Inc. as director of project management, bringing 27 years of civil and construction management experience.

His work history includes managing the production and trades on utility and earthwork projects ranging in size from $10 million-$70 million, constructing building pads for commercial and industrial clients, and managing the installation of storm and sanitary sewer pipe - all in the northwestern U.S.

For more information, visit www.slackandco.com or call (713) 838-7300.