Fredrick becomes Merichem Process senior VP, general manager

Merichem Co. has appointed Cyndie M. Fredrick as senior vice president (VP) and general manager of Merichem Process Technologies. Her responsibilities include leadership of the business unit sales, marketing, product execution, R&D and financial performance.

Fredrick replaces Ronald Buras, who served as executive vice president and general manager of the business for the past seven years. Buras is retiring in April.

Fredrick has over 25 years of experience in downstream, midstream and technology licensing.

For more information, visit www. merichem.com or call (713) 428-5000.