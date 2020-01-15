Flowserve appoints Amy Schwetz as Chief Financial Officer

AMY SCHWETZ, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Flowserve Corporation

Flowserve Corporation, a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, announced today that Amy B. Schwetz has been appointed senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective February 24, 2020.

"Amy is a seasoned executive having served in various senior financial leadership roles over a 20-year career. She is a proven public company CFO who will leverage her significant operational and global experience to drive continued financial improvements for Flowserve and our shareholders," said Scott Rowe, Flowserve president and chief executive officer. "Amy’s results-oriented approach, demonstrated success in leading complex transformations and strong grasp of operational accounting and finance will be instrumental to Flowserve’s continued success. I am pleased to welcome Amy to the Flowserve leadership team.”

Ms. Schwetz joins Flowserve having been the executive vice president and chief financial officer at Peabody, a leading global pure-play coal company serving power and steel customers in more than 25 countries on six continents.Throughout her 14-year career at Peabody, she served in roles of increasing responsibility including vice president, capital and financial planning; vice president, investor relations; senior vice president finance – Australia; and for the past four years, chief financial officer. Prior to her tenure at Peabody, Ms. Schwetz spent eight years in various roles at Ernst & Young managing audit engagements with public and private companies ranging from $300 million to $10 billion in revenue.

Ms. Schwetz serves on the Board of Directors for Dril-Quip, Inc., a manufacturer of offshore drilling and production equipment. Ms. Schwetz earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Indiana University and is a certified public accountant.

"I look forward to joining Flowserve at an exciting time for the company as we continue to progress through the Flowserve 2.0 transformation efforts, create opportunities for growth and enhance value for our shareholders,” said Ms. Schwetz.