Farmers Copper welcomes Surovik as marketing specialist

Farmers Copper has hired Macy Surovik as its new marketing specialist. In this role, her responsibilities include overseeing all social media content and marketing; building brand awareness locally, nationally and globally; organizing events, projects and trade shows; creating and managing campaigns; conducting research on how to reach the company's audience in a more efficient and timely manner; evaluating, creating and planning new market strategies; and communicating the marketing plan to the rest of the company.

For more information, visit www.farmerscopper.com or call Surovik at (409) 765-9003, Ext. 197.

