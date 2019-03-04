ExxonMobil announces retirement of John Verity and appointment of Karen McKee as President of ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) said today that John Verity, president of ExxonMobil Chemical Company, has elected to retire after 38 years of Service. The board of directors appointed Karen McKee, senior vice president for basic chemicals, integration and growth, to be president of ExxonMobil Chemical Company, effective April 1, 2019.

Verity, 60, joined Exxon Chemical in 1980 and held sales, marketing and strategic planning roles in its polyethylene business in Europe. He held various management roles in Fawley, U.K., and moved to the U.S. in 1998 in a planning assignment in the polyethylene business. In 2000, he became the Americas marketing manager for polyethylene. He was appointed president of Univation Technologies, LLC in 2001.

Verity returned to ExxonMobil Chemical in 2005 as vice president of research and development. He later served as vice president of the polyethylene business, vice president of the polyolefins business and vice president of plastics and resins. He became senior vice president for polymers in 2015 and was appointed president in 2018.

Verity was born in Bradford, England. He received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Oxford University, England.

McKee, 52, joined Exxon Chemical Company in the United Kingdom in 1990, where she held a range of assignments in chemical manufacturing and refining.

Following roles in Brussels, Belgium and Houston, Texas, she was appointed vice president of the Adhesion Industry Global Business Unit in 2007. In 2010, she became vice president of operations for Lubricants & Specialties and subsequently for Fuels, Lubricants & Specialties, based in Fairfax, Virginia.

McKee was appointed executive assistant to the chairman, based in Irving, Texas, in 2013, and became vice president of Basic Chemicals in 2014. She assumed her current position in 2017.

McKee was born in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, and has a master’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Nottingham, England.