DeLeon, Green and Ewald joins Alsco team

Alsco Houston Industrial recently brought on three new hires to its sales and service management team.

Krista Green, Alsco Michael DeLeon, Alsco Michael Ewald, Alsco

Michael DeLeon has been hired as district manager to manage routes based primarily in North Houston, with coverage extending to Brenham, Huntsville and Cleveland, Texas. He has six years of industrial uniform experience. With four years’ industrial uniform experience, Sales Consultant Krista Green will handle outside sales for the south territory, covering Pasadena, Deer Park and Galveston, and extending due south to the Brazosport area. Sales Consultant Michael Ewald, a 12-year veteran, will cover the west and southwest territories, extending to Fresno, Stafford, Sugarland and Edna to the south and Columbus to the west.

