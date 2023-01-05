Envirotech Environmental Services welcomes Orduz

Danna Orduz now serves as health and safety manager for Envirotech Drilling Services and Envirotech Environmental Services.

Orduz is a bilingual environmental engineer with four years of experience in environmental health and safety management systems in the drilling, transportation and construction industries. When not conducting field audits, Orduz provides employee training by completing inhouse instruction for crews and office staff, or by scheduling off-site course specific education classes.

For more information, visit envirotech-services.com.