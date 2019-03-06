Entact adds to business development group

SHEILA MEADE

Entact Environmental has welcomed Bob Emerson to the business development group at its Houston office. Emerson brings over 20 years of industrial construction and environmental industry development experience. With a focus on the petrochemical, power and energy markets, Emerson joins the Gulf Coast team to deliver industry-leading solutions for clients' environmental remediation, specialty civil and geotechnical construction needs.

For more information, visit www.entact.com or call (281) 996-9892.