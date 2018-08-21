Governor Greg Abbott today announced his appointment of Emily Lindley of Austin as the next commissioner for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality effective at 1 p.m.

Lindley most recently served as the chief of staff for the Environmental Protection Agency, Region Six office in Dallas. As chief of staff she served as an advisor to Regional Administrator Anne Isdal, who oversees Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, and 66 tribal nations.

Prior to serving at EPA she worked for more than ten years at the TCEQ, most recently as the special assistant to Deputy Executive Director Stephanie Bergeron Perdue. While at the agency she also worked as a special assistant to the deputy director in the Office of Water who oversees water permitting, water quality planning, and water supply-related functions, including utilities and districts for the state of Texas. Lindley also worked in the TCEQ’s Office of Intergovernmental Relations as a government relations liaison, and in the Office of Public Assistance as a program specialist. In this capacity she assisted Texans in understanding the public participation process and answered questions regarding permitting issues.

"I am humbled by the governor's confidence in me to fulfill this appointment,” says Lindley. “It is my privilege to serve the people of Texas in this capacity.”

She is a member of the Austin Women’s Symphony League and the Baylor Women’s League of Austin. Additionally, she is a former weekly driver for Meals on Wheels. Lindley received a Bachelor of Arts in social work from Baylor University and completed the Governor’s Executive Development Program at The University of Texas at Austin L.B.J. School of Public Affairs in 2016.