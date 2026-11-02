EHCMA welcomes Ellen Chagnard to Board of Directors

The East Harris County Manufacturers Association (EHCMA) is pleased to welcome Ellen Chagnard, Lead Manufacturing and Site Director of Dow’s Houston Area Operations, as its newest Board of Directors member.

Expand Ellen Chagnard, Dow

Unanimously elected, Chagnard brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in manufacturing, petrochemicals, engineering and operational excellence. Her extensive industry expertise and commitment to safety, reliability and collaboration will further support EHCMA’s mission to advance safety, environmental responsibility, economic growth and community engagement.