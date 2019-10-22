EHCMA appoints Interim Executive Director

Photo courtesy Winkler Public Relations Dennis Winkler, COO, Winkler Public Relations

The East Harris County Manufacturer’s Association (EHCMA) has appointed Dennis Winkler of Winkler Public Relations as the Interim Executive Director while the board begins its search for a permanent executive director.

Winkler is well-established in the East Harris County region, having assisted numerous companies along the Houston Ship Channel with public relations, stakeholder engagement, and crisis communications for the past 10 years

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Dennis Winkler,” stated TCC President Hector Rivero.

“Winkler has extensive experience with our industry in the Houston Ship Channel and is well known and respected by local, state and federal elected officials in Harris County.”