DNV GL appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Kjetil M. Ebbesberg is appointed as new Group CFO in DNV GL and will succeed Thomas Vogth-Eriksen, who will become Director, Certification Division in DNV GL - Business Assurance.

Mr. Ebbesberg will join DNV GL on 1 April 2020 and take up the Group CFO position as of 1 July 2020.

Mr. Ebbesberg comes from the position as Executive Vice President, Hydro Rolled Products. He has worked for Hydro since 1996, including as CFO for Metal Products, Head of BU Foundry Alloys and EVP Metal Markets. He has been a member of Hydro’s Corporate Management Board for eight years. He also brings experience from the position as CFO for the Norwegian retail group Coop from 2007 to 2009 and from numerous board member positions.

Mr. Ebbesberg has a Master’s degree in business economics from the Norwegian School of Economics and Business Administration (NHH) in Bergen, Norway, in combination with University of Ottawa, Canada.

"I am very pleased to have Kjetil joining DNV GL. He has a strong financial background coupled with solid operational leadership experience from global businesses - based in Norway, Switzerland, and recently five years in Germany. I believe Kjetil has the perfect combination of experience and skills needed to drive financial performance across the Group as we move into a new strategy period," says Remi Eriksen, Group President and CEO of DNV GL.

“I would like to thank Thomas Vogth-Eriksen who has done an outstanding job as Group CFO for DNV GL. In particular, he has been instrumental in the merger between DNV and GL, contributing to forming our current strategy, and building our strong financial position during turbulent times,” says Remi Eriksen.

Thomas Vogth-Eriksen will continue in his current role until 1st July 2020 when Kjetil Ebbesberg will take over as Group CFO.