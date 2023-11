Denso has named Kim Buhl VP of its North America Purchasing Group, where she will lead initiatives from its regional headquarters in Southfield, Michigan.

Kim Buhl Denso Kim Buhl Denso

She will spearhead efforts to secure and enhance Denso’s supply chain to deliver best-in-class products and value and collaborate with her team to advance Denso’s mission of contributing to a better world.

For more information, visit denso.com.