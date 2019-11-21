David Pacitti elected to Siemens Foundation Board of Directors

DAVID PACITTI, President, Siemens Medical Solutions USA

The Siemens Foundation today announced that David Pacitti, president of Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc. and head of the Americas for Siemens Healthineers, has been named to the Siemens Foundation Board of Directors.

“The Siemens Foundation is focused on innovation, research and continuous learning to narrow the opportunity gap for young people in the U.S. so they can pursue STEM careers,” said David Etzwiler, CEO of the Siemens Foundation. “Dave brings valuable insight, experience and perspective as we continue to ignite and sustain today’s STEM workforce and tomorrow’s scientists and engineers.”

With Siemens Healthineers, Pacitti is focused on enabling providers with faster, more precise, less invasive and more efficient healthcare solutions, to improve patient experiences and further the impact of technology on the U.S. healthcare system.

The Siemens Foundation PATH Fellowship Program is just one example of how the organization aligns with this initiative. The PATH Fellowship is a 12-week long program for selected undergraduate and graduate students to collaborate with researchers from Siemens Healthineers and the world’s leading global health NGO, going deep into research to advance health care solutions for the world.

“It’s important to me that we do all we can to enable clinicians to focus on their top priority – caring for patients. This includes delivering impactful solutions designed to improve patient outcomes and the patient experience. Joining the board of the Siemens Foundation is an exciting opportunity to help guide efforts to provide solutions,” said Pacitti. “With digitalization, greater precision in diagnostics, and artificial intelligence, there’s never been a more exciting time to be pursuing a career in STEM or health sciences.”

Pacitti joined Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., in 2015 in his current role. Prior, he was division vice president of U.S. commercial operations, sales, and marketing at Abbott Vascular where he played a pivotal role in launching the company’s first drug-eluting stent franchise and structural heart franchise. He originally joined Abbott Vascular when it acquired Guidant Corporation in 2006 where he held a number of roles with increasing responsibility. Early in Pacitti’s career, he was a sales representative in the Siemens Healthineers Molecular Imaging business.

In addition to the Siemens Foundation role, Pacitti is a member on the boards of Apollo Endo-Surgery, the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed), the University City Science Center in Philadelphia, PA and the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA). He is also a member of the CEO Council for Growth at the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia as well as the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Corporate Council.

For more information on the Siemens Foundation, follow @SFoundation on Twitter or visit siemens-foundation.org.