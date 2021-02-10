David Oldreive new manager ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery

ExxonMobil has named David Oldreive as the new Baton Rouge Refinery manager, effective Feb. 1, 2021.

Oldreive will replace Gloria Moncada, who will become vice president, Americas Fuels, ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants Company.

