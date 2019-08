Cudd Energy Services has named Gene Sweeney its director of well intervention and integrity. Sweeney will take on responsibilities for Cudd's domestic snubbing, well control and special services disciplines.

Sweeney returns to Cudd after leading BP's global well control team for the past seven years, where he was responsible for strengthening BP's well control capabilities in the wake of the Macondo incident.

For more information, visit www. cuddenergyservices.com or call (832) 295-5555.