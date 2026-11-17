Mitchell Cramer has been named project control manager at Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s Robinson, Illinois, facility, bringing more than 12 years of experience with the company.

Expand Mitchell Cramer, Marathon Petroleum

Previously a senior refining engineer and project manager at its Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, Cramer has managed major capital projects involving refinery upgrades, infrastructure improvements and renewable fuels development. His background includes project planning, cost management and engineering support across multiple refining facilities.