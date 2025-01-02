Conhagen welcomes Morales as new account manager, Texas

Conhagen has added Brian Morales to its team as Texas account manager.

Morales brings 13 years of experience supporting maintenance projects across the U.S. and Canadian O&G, petrochemical and power generation markets. Previously, he served as regional sales manager and new business development manager, focusing on aftermarket services for turbomachinery and industrial rotating equipment. Morales also has experience as an energy marketer, where he dispatched turbine generators and traded in real-time power markets.