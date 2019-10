KAREN WHIDDON, HR Manager, Conhagen

Conhagen Inc. has added Karen Beaugh Whiddon as HR manager. Whiddon, who has 15 years of experience in the hospitality, nursing and international shipping industries, will oversee all HR functions. She has extensive experience creating and implementing training, policies and corporate initiatives. Whiddon also brings a service mindset to the HR position.

For more information, visit www.conhagen.com or call (504) 299-7766.