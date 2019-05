Conhagen Inc. has added Roger Duckworth as corporate controller. Duckworth, who has more than 24 years of experience in the oil and petrochemical industry, will oversee all accounting functions and perform various cash management and risk management functions.

He previously worked the past 13 years as controller at Production Management Industries. Duckworth will work in Conhagen's Metairie, Louisiana, corporate office.

For more information, visit www. conhagen.com or call (504) 229-7766.