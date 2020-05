Martin Siddle has joined Clough as executive vice president (EVP), North America.

Martin Siddle, Clough

He will be responsible for leading Clough in North America through the Clough office in Houston, CH-IV in Houston and Baltimore, and Clough Enercore in Calgary, Alberta. Adam Stashick, his predecessor in the role, will now assume the position of executive vice president, strategy and development, North America.

For more information, visit www.cloughgroup.com or call (713) 267-5500.